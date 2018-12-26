Boxing Day shopping proved to be another bonanza for retailers with spending through non-fuel merchants jumping 11.2 per cent on the day compared with last year.

The 2.5 million transactions that day through Paymark, which accounts for more than 75 per cent of electronic transactions, were worth a combined $139.5 million.

The biggest spenders were in Whanganui, up 24.2 per cent, and Gisborne, up 21.4 per cent while those in Nelson were relatively parsimonious with a 7.2 per cent increase in spending. Those in Northland and Auckland recorded an 8.8 per cent increase.

"Boxing day is of growing significance to core retailers," Paymark says.

Spending within the core retail sector, excluding food and liquor merchants and hospitality outlets, totalled $72.8m, making it the fourth busiest shopping day of the year for this grouping, surpassed only by the Thursday-to-Saturday period before Christmas and exceeding the $69.7m spent on Black Friday.

Home decorating stores recorded a whopping 50.5 per cent increase in sales compared with Boxing Day sales last year while sales through chemists were up 33.8 per cent, through watch and jewellery stores up 21 per cent and through sporting equipment stores up 19.9 per cent.

Sales in clothing stores were up a more sedate 7.7 per cent while furniture stores lifted sales 8.4 per cent.

"Noticeable this year, we also spent more beyond these core retailers, suggesting Boxing Day is becoming more than simply a bargain-hunting spree," Paymark says.

Spending at food and liquor stores jumped 19 per cent while fast food outlets' sales rose 23.3 per cent and sales at restaurants and cafes were up 17.1 per cent.

Spending at Beauty and hairdresser outlets jumped 35.5 per cent.

Probably no surprise, given all this largesse, spending at recycling and refuse stations was up 46.2 per cent on Boxing Day last year.