JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli technology company says its anti-drone system is drawing major interest after rogue unmanned aircraft sowed chaos at London's Gatwick Airport last week.

The Israeli company Skylock is among a growing industry specializing in detecting and downing intruder drones by "jamming" them, or disrupting their frequencies.

The company said Tuesday it saw a 40 percent spike in inquiries into its product since the Gatwick episode.

Product manager Asaf Lebovitz said the company, which emerged to target militant drone use in Syria, has shifted focus to commercial applications and has been approached by airports in North America and Europe.

Noam Milstein, drone operations chief for Israel's Civil Aviation Authority, said such systems are "obviously becoming crucial to prevent drone incursions from those who don't care about the regulations in place."