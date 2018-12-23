It's popular fare at many Christmas Day lunches but one batch of Marlborough salmon is being recalled due a problem with its use-by date.

New Zealand King Salmon has issued the recall notice for its Wood Roasted Salmon Pepper & Spices product, which is sold under the Regal brand and in a 200g packet.

The recall is due to the batch's packaging having a use-by date of December 10 next year instead of the product's actual use-by date of January 10, 2019.

The product is sold in supermarkets around the country and New Zealand King Salmon says it apologises to any affected customers.

"Customers who have purchased any of the affected product...should return to their retailer for a full refund or consume before 10 January 2019," the company said.

New Zealand King Salmon is listed on the NZX. Its shares last traded at $2.19 each and have fallen by 3.97 per cent from this time last year.