New Zealand is all about cooking, sport and fantasy ... with a little bit of BDSM thrown in for good measure.

Well, that's if the top-selling books of the last 10 years are anything to go by.

Data from researcher Nielsen shows the books that took out the annual number one spot have varied from autobiographies, cookbooks, children's books, and romance novels.

Regardless of the variety in genres, it's clear that Kiwis love to support local authors with six of the 10 number one titles being from New Zealand authors.

The data shows that three years were taken out by cooking books, including 2017, which saw Chelsea Winter's Eat claim the throne as the most popular book of the year.

Celebrity chef Anabel Langbein and JK Rowling were the only two authors to claim multiple victories over the deacade, with both appearing twice.

Dan Carter's biography by Duncan Greive and The Luminaries by Eleanor Catton also make appearances on the list.

And just to show that Kiwis aren't prudes, international sensation Fifty Shades of Grey was also a hit in this market, claiming 2012.

Nielsen says it's really anybody's game to take out the number-one spot in 2018, with numerous books across categories jostling for top spot.

However, there are a few contenders pulling away from the pack and looking to claim the title this year.

Here are the top three titles by copies sold across different categories:

• Non fiction: The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck (Mark Manson), Steven Adams: My Life, My Fight (Steven Adams), Eat (Chelsea Winter)

• Fiction: Still Me (Jojo Moyes), Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine (Gail Honeyman), The Tattooist of Auschwitz (Heather Morris)

• Children's books: The 104-Storey Treehouse (Andy Griffiths), The World's Worst Children 3 (David Walliams), Pee Wee the Lonely Kiwi Finds a New Friend (Blair Cooper)