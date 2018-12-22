A spike in supermarket berry prices over the past week has put the pinch on people's Christmas pavlova - with punnets of strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries near doubling in cost.

Berry prices at Auckland's Victoria Park New World supermarket were compared between December 12 and December 20.

Strawberries saw the steepest price climb, with a 250g punnet jumping 100 per cent from $1.99 up to $3.99 in that eight day period.

A 125g punnet of blackberries went from $4.99 to $8.99 - an 80 per cent rise.

A 125g punnet of raspberries jumped from $5.99 to $9.99 over the week - a 67 per cent jump.

In contrast, red cherries actually dropped significantly in that time, from $38.99/kg down to $31.00/kg.

Strawberry Growers NZ chairperson Anthony Rakich, said rain over the last month had affected crops and demand was significantly exceeding supply this week.

As a supplier for Foodstuffs, who own New World and Pack'nSave, Rakich said supermarkets were not hiking prices, but a negotiation between them and growers on price occurred every day.

"Basically we haven't got any fruit." Rakich said.

"Two weeks ago I was picking 200 crates [of strawberries] a day, today I picked 80. The volume's just dropped."

However, Foodstuffs external relations manager Sue Hamilton said both New World and Pak'nSave were running fruit and vegetable sales last week.

"It's all about supply, demand, seasonality and occasionally - the weather," Hamilton said.

"We're coming to the end of strawberry season, so they are in short supply. Rain in Marlborough has affected the cherry crop. Other berries like blueberries and raspberries are in full flight."