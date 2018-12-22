NEW YORK (AP) — The New York City Council has approved zoning changes in Manhattan's garment district to allow more space for use by a variety of businesses, while boosting what's left of apparel production in a neighborhood that once clothed much of the country.

Council members voted unanimously Thursday in favor of easing a 1987 rule that required landlords to lease a certain amount of space to the fashion industry . They'll now be able to convert more buildings to office space. And landlords setting aside at least 25,000 square feet for garment manufacturers' long-term leases will get a tax break.

The city will use $20 million to acquire a building dedicated to clothes production at below-market rents. A grant program will be expanded to buy new equipment.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the Council's action ensures that the area just south of Times Square "will continue to thrive as a mixed-use neighborhood."

Also planned is a 200,000-square-foot clothing production hub in Brooklyn's Sunset Park.

In recent years, China has absorbed much of the U.S. apparel production, leaving only several thousand garment workers in the Manhattan neighborhood and a lot of empty space zoned specifically for such work. New hotels, restaurants and commercial offices have moved in — some uncertain how long they could stay while the city considered outdated zoning requirements.

Barbara Blair, president of the Garment District Alliance, a not-for-profit representing fashion businesses, thanked property owners "for playing a critical role in developing a plan that would preserve apparel manufacturing while positioning our neighborhood for continued growth."