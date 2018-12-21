MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's media regulator says it has launched an investigation into the Russian operations of the BBC.

Friday's announcement comes a day after British broadcasting regulator Ofcom said that Kremlin-funded television channel RT broke impartiality rules in covering the poisoning of a Russian ex-spy. Ofcom said it was considering "statutory sanctions" against the company, which could range from a fine to a license suspension.

The Russian Communications Oversight Agency said Friday that its investigation would cover the BBC's Russian Service and BBC World News. It also said the probe was launched in response to Ofcom's ruling.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that several governmental agencies have voiced concerns about the BBC's "biased coverage" of Russia in the past.