NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street a day after the market took a big plunge.

Health care companies and consumer products makers had some of the biggest losses in early trading Thursday.

UnitedHealth Group, the largest health insurer in the country, fell 1.8 percent. Procter & Gamble lost 1.3 percent.

Walgreens fell 2.8 percent and Conagra, a giant food maker, fell 7.4 percent. Both companies reported weaker sales than analysts were expecting.

The S&P 500 index lost 14 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,491.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 118 points, or 0.5 percent, to 23,191. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite slipped 27 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,611.

Bond prices rose, sending yields lower.