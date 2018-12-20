Canterbury farmer John Nicholls has been elected to the board of Fonterra in the second election, after being unsuccessful in the first.

Returning officer Warwick Lampp said Nicholls received 53 per cent support from shareholders, while the other candidate, Jamie Tuuta gained 37 per cent support.

Nicholls lives in Christchurch and has farming interests in Mid Canterbury.

He was a previous Fonterra Shareholders' Councillor and is currently chair of MHV water, New Zealand's largest irrigation co-operative providing water to 50,000ha in Ashburton District. Nicholls will take up his position on the Fonterra board immediately.

In the first election in November, former Fonterra director Leonie Guiney was voted back on to the board and former Zespri chairman Peter McBride won a seat.

Sitting director Ashley Waugh, who was up for re-election by rotation, was voted out.

Five candidates had contested three vacancies on the board but the remaining candidates did not reach the required 50 per cent support, thereby necessitating a second election.

Nicholls was self-nominated with the required support of 35 shareholders to stand for election, as was Guiney.