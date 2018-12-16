LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May and former Prime Minister Tony Blair have exchanged sniping attacks as Britain's divorce from the European Union keeps getting uglier.

May has accused Blair of "undermining" her efforts to deliver Brexit by calling for a second referendum on whether or not Britain should leave the bloc. May, of the Conservative party, says his comments were "an insult to the office he once held."

Blair shot back, declaring that May had been "irresponsible" for trying to "steamroll" lawmakers into accepting her deal or face the prospects of no deal at all.

The former Labour Party leader says Sunday he had a right to comment on "the most important decision our country has taken since the end of World War II."

Advertisement

The comments come amid heated discussions on whether another Brexit vote is appropriate.