LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada's next attorney general Aaron (AY'-ron) Ford says finding a way to implement a stalled, voter-approved gun background check law is one of the top issues the Democrat will tackle when he takes office early next year.

Ford told The Associated Press in an interview that he'd also be supportive of other gun-safety measures that may come out of the state Legislature, which is controlled by Democrats.

Ford is a 46-year-old attorney and the outgoing state Senate majority leader. He noted Friday was the sixth anniversary of the mass shooting at Connecticut's Sandy Hook Elementary School, which left 20 children and six adults dead.

He says the victims need to be honored with "commonsense gun safety measures," not just thoughts and prayers.