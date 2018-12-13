TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder's administration has wrapped up negotiations with Enbridge Inc. on building a tunnel to contain an oil pipeline beneath a Great Lakes waterway.

Snyder's office released a series of agreements Thursday with the Canadian pipeline company. They include details and timelines for the plan to drill the tunnel through bedrock under the Straits of Mackinac, which connects Lakes Huron and Michigan. The project would allow decommissioning of twin pipelines that run more than four miles across the bottom of the straits.

The Michigan Legislature voted this week to establish a panel that will oversee construction and operation of the tunnel. Its first meeting is scheduled for next Wednesday. Snyder wants the Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority to approve the Enbridge deal before he leaves office this month.