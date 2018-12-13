NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

CVS Health Corp., down $1.13 to $73.37

The New York Post reported that a judge might bar CVS from integrating its business with health insurer Aetna.

Tailored Brands Inc., down $6.01 to $14.13

Advertisement

The apparel company cut its annual forecasts, saying transactions at Men's Wearhouse stores fell in November and stayed weak.

Aflac Inc., up $2.85 to $45.75

The insurer confirmed that it's held talks with Japan Post Holdings about a possible minority investment.

General Electric Co., up 49 cents to $7.20

An analyst for JPMorgan Chase upgraded the struggling industrial company's stock to "Neutral."

Delta Air Lines Inc., down $2.72 to $53.55

The airline gave a 2019 profit forecast that fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Kimberly-Clark Corp., up $4.48 to $118.40

High-dividend stocks including household goods makers, utilities and real estate companies outperformed the rest of the market Thursday.

Oxford Industries Inc., down $7.57 to $67.24

The owner of brands including Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer had a weaker-than-expected third quarter.

Macy's Inc., down $1.04 to $30.80

Department stores and other retailers slumped Thursday.