WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund says its executive board will meet on Dec. 19 to make a second review of a three-year, $50 billion stand-by financing deal for Argentina.

IMF staff gave their go-ahead last month for the South American country to receive a new disbursement of $7.6 billion, but the executive board's approval is still necessary.

The fund announced the date of the board meeting on Thursday.

Argentina has been hit by a sharp depreciation of the peso amid double-digit inflation and has received $20.4 billion from the IMF since June.