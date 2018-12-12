DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AP) — Tanzania has signed a $3 billion agreement with Egyptian companies to construct a huge hydroelectric plant in a game reserve that is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

President John Magufuli on Wednesday witnessed the signing of the agreement with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

Conservationists have opposed the construction of the 2,115-megawatt hydroelectric plant along the Rufiji River in the Selous Game Reserve. The reserve is renowned for its animal populations and variety of wildlife habitats.

Conservationists say the project would destroy the environment, which also is key tourist draw and source of revenue for the country.

The plan was formulated in the 1980s but Tanzania did not have the capital to put it into effect until recently.