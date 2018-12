BAGHDAD (AP) — U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry has urged Iraq to reduce its energy dependence on Iran and open its energy sector to American investment instead.

Perry met with top Iraqi officials in Baghdad and in the Kurdish region on Tuesday to discuss US investment in Iraq.

Iraq is caught in a delicate position as it continues to draw on Iranian gas and electricity production despite renewed U.S. sanctions against Iran's energy sector.

Iraq's own energy sector cannot produce enough electricity to power the country.

Advertisement

Perry said the U.S. and its business community were prepared to help Iraq develop its own energy sector.

"The time has come for Iraq to break its dependence on others and move forward toward true energy independence," said Perry.