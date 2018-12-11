Apax Partners is due to table a binding bid for ASX/NZX-listed Trade Me today.

The auction site' 10,000 or so shareholders will be hoping for a king-hit raise.

The word from analysts is not to expect any big leap from the $6.40 a share the British private equity outfit offered in its indicative offer on November 21, which valued Trade Me at $6.54b - a 25 per cent premium on Trade Me's previous close.

Three factors will probably keep things muted.

One is that Apax's offer was subject to due diligence, but given Trade Me is a listed company with comprehensive public reporting, it's unlikely the process uncovered any surprises, Craigs Investment Partners' Stephen Ridgewell says.

A second is that while a rival offer has landed in the meantime - a $6.45 a share bid from US private equity outfit Hellman & Friedman, valuing Trade Me at $6.56b - Ridgewell describes it as a "tepid" counter-offer.

There's even been speculation across the Tasman that the action could get limper, with Apax and Hellman merging their offers into a combined bid.

The third is that, so far, no trade buyer has stepped up - a development Ridgewell sees as necessary to energise the bidding war. China' Alibaba, which has entered other markets via acquisition of an incumbent, is seen as one possibility - but far it's been silent. Global trade and political tensions are probably not helping on that front.

Trade Me shares closed at $6.12 yesterday, having closed as high as $6.24 since the initial Apax offer.

The company has not given any date for Hellman to make a binding bid, but says it will be after it's completed due diligence.

Earlier this week, long-time Trade Me chief executive Jon Macdonald, who had been due to depart this month, said he would now stay on into the New Year as the bidding war continues.

On August 22, Trade Me said it was distributing $100m via a 22 cents per share special dividend, as the online auction company announced it turned over more than $250m for the first time to deliver a 3.9 per cent increase in net profit for the year to June 30 of $96.6m.

Trade Me was founded by Sam Morgan in 1999.

Morgan sold it to Fairfax in 2006 for $700m. The Australian publisher, in turn, floated Trade Me in late 2011 at a $1.07b valuation.