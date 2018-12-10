China raised the pressure on the United States and Canada as a bail hearing resumed Monday for a top Chinese technology executive in a case that has fueled US-China trade tensions and roiled financial markets.

In urging the court to reject Meng Wanzhou's bail request, a prosecutor said Friday the Huawei executive had vast resources and a strong incentive to bolt: She's facing fraud charges in the United States that could put her in prison for 30 years.

On Monday, David Martin, Meng's lawyer, reiterated that Meng was willing to pay for a surveillance company to monitor her and wear an ankle monitor. Called by the defence, Scott Filer of Lions Gate Risk Management group said his company would make a citizen's arrest if she breaches bail conditions.

Under the defence proposal, Meng's travels would be restricted to Vancouver and surrounding municipalities. Martin said Meng's husband would put up both of their Vancouver homes plus $1 million Canadian (NZ$1.09 million) for a total value of $15 million Canadian as collateral.

Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei and daughter of its founder, was detained at the request of the US during a layover at the Vancouver airport on December 1 — the same day that Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping of China agreed to a 90-day cease-fire in a trade dispute that threatens to disrupt global commerce.

Stocks around the world fell Monday over investor concerns about the continuing U.S.-China trade dispute, as well as the cloud hanging over Brexit negotiations after Britain's prime minister postponed a vote on her deal for Britain to exit the European Union. In the US, stocks were volatile, tumbling in the morning and then recovering ground in the afternoon.

The Huawei case complicates efforts to resolve a US-China trade dispute. The United States has slapped tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese imports, charging that China steals American technology and forces U.S. companies to turn over trade secrets. Tariffs on $200 billion of those imports were scheduled to rise from 10 percent to 25 percent on Jan. 1.

But over dinner Dec. 1 with Xi in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Trump agreed to delay the tariff increase for 90 days, buying time for more negotiations.

Bill Perry, a trade lawyer with Harris Bricken in Seattle, said China's decelerating economy is putting pressure on Xi to make concessions before US tariffs go up. "They need a trade deal. They don't want the tariffs to go up to 25" percent, said Perry, who publishes the "US China Trade War" blog. "This is Damocles' sword hanging over the Chinese government."

Huawei, the biggest global supplier of network gear for phone and internet companies, has become the target of US security concerns because of its ties to the Chinese government. The US has pressured other countries to limit use of its technology, warning they could be opening themselves up to surveillance and theft of information.

Lu, the Foreign Ministry spokesman, accused unnamed countries of hyping the "so-called" threat. "I must tell you that not a single piece of evidence have they ever presented to back their allegation," he said. "To create obstacles for companies' normal operations based on speculation is quite absurd."

Canadian officials have declined to comment on Chinese threats of retaliation, instead emphasizing the independence of Canada's judiciary and the importance of Ottawa's relationship with Beijing.

- Associated Press