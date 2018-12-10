Yealands Estate Wines has been fined $400,000 for making false statements in export documents and having incorrect internal records.

The Marlborough wine group pleaded guilty in the Blenheim District Court to five charges laid by the Ministry of Primary Industries.

The charges, according to a statement from the company, relate to inaccurate internal wine records and the making of false statements in export eligibility applications under the Wine Act.

Yealands said the wines in question were exported between 2012 and 2015 and were dealt with by staff no longer at the company. The ownership of the company has also changed since that time, it said.

Advertisement

"The wines were destined for European Union markets and were not sold under Yealands brands," Yealands said.

"The charges relate to EU rules about how wine can be sweetened," the firm said.

"The practices that were followed in these cases were usual and proper practices for most countries but they contravened the EU rules and therefore the export certification requirements of New Zealand," it said.

Yealands said it cooperated fully with the MPI investigation and chief executive Adrian Garforth said that the winery had taken action to fix issues well before charges were laid.

"Systems we have introduced, training and comprehensive audits mean that our wines are fully compliant, and breaches of this kind will not happen again," Garforth said.

"These events which predate my appointment do not reflect our company values and our desire to do everything to the highest possible standard," he said.



"We have taken these charges very seriously. In any business errors can occur; what is important is the response and we believe we have done everything possible to ensure that this could never happen again," he said.