Boeing will launch a mega business jet that can fly more than half way around the world without stopping, further than any business jet ever built.

The BBJ-777X will be able to fly non-stop for up to 3000km further than the distance between Auckland and London. The list price of the plane in a commercial configuration for airlines is $618m.

Customers can choose between two models: the BBJ 777-8 and BBJ 777-9. The BBJ 777-8 offers the longest range of 11,645 nautical miles (21,570 km) and a 302.5 sqm cabin.

The BBJ 777-9 provides an even larger cabin measuring 342.7sqm, while still offering ultra-long range of 11,000 nautical miles (20,370 km).

"This model opens up almost unlimited interior design options to ensure ultimate comfort for long distance travel," Boeing said.

"Our most exclusive customers want to travel with the best space and comfort and fly directly to their destination. The new BBJ 777X will be able to do this like no other airplane before it, redefining ultra-long range VIP travel," said Greg Laxton, head of Boeing Business Jets (BBJ).

The jet was launched at the bi-annual Middle East Business Aviation Association show in Dubai.

The 777X is still in its development phase with a test flight planned for next year.

Air New Zealand is looking at the plane as a possible replacement for its Boeing 777-200s early next decade.

The new Boeing 777-X could carry close to 400 passengers for airlines. Image / Supplied

Boeing 777Xs have hinged wingtips which allow them to get into a greater number of airport gates around he world. Its wingspan stretches more than 71m.

Boeing's product line includes the BBJ MAX family and high performance versions of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner, and 747-8 Jumbo Jets. Since its launch in 1996, Boeing Business Jets has delivered 234 jets on 261 orders.

Boeing says it has 21 orders for the BBJ MAX.