MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's new president says salaries for some in the country's judicial branch are "offensive" and that he will leave it to the Congress to implement his call for austerity.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is showing no sign of budging in his standoff with Mexico's judges, who have balked at his demand that no public salaries exceed his own.

On Friday, Mexico's Supreme Court suspended the federal pay law passed by the Congress.

Lopez Obrador said Monday that Congress' lower house will have the final say when it passes the judiciary's budget.

His assertion that some receive nearly $30,000 per month was rejected by the Supreme Court, which tweeted the branch's pay structure Monday.

Lopez Obrador says many public employees receive bonuses and other compensation hidden from the public.