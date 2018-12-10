BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the arrest in Canada of Chinese tech executive Meng Wanzhou. (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

China says there is no evidence to back up claims in the West that Huawei (WAH-way) and other Chinese tech companies pose a security threat.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said Monday that other countries are hyping up security threats to create obstacles for Chinese companies trying to do legitimate business.

His comments come shortly before Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou (MUHNG' Wahn-JOH') was due in court in Canada for a resumption of her bail hearing.

The U.S. alleges Huawei used a Hong Kong shell company to evade U.S. trade curbs on Iran and wants Meng extradited. She was detained on Dec. 1 while changing planes in Vancouver.