NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are wobbling between small gains and losses in the early going on Wall Street as trading settles down following huge losses last week.

Technology companies were among the early winners Monday. Facebook climbed 2.6 percent and Microsoft rose 1.2 percent.

Online review company Yelp rose 2.5 percent after a shareholder said it wanted to shake up the company's board.

Nutrisystem soared 31 percent after Tivity Health agreed to buy the company for a big premium.

The S&P 500 index inched up 1 point to 2,635. The index is coming off its worst week since March.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 6 points to 24,375. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite rose 22 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,991.