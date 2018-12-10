McDonald's NZ restaurants, who are finding alternative ways to single use plastics, are trialling fibre-based straws in selected stores across the country.

The trial, which began on December 5, started at stores in Orewa, Havelock North and Queenstown.

It forms part of McDonald's global goal to have 100 per cent of packaging made from renewable, recycled, or certified sources by 2025, and to have recycling bins in all restaurants.

McDonald's NZ Managing Director, Dave Howse says: "The fibre-based straw trial is part of a broader project where we're working with our suppliers to look at all of the packaging we use.

"We're keen to understand from customers how they find the alternative to a plastic straw, while we continue to try and reduce the number of straws used in general."



McDonald's Orewa store owners Ken and Cherie Harlock are excited to be one of the first restaurants to trial the fibre-based straws.



"As a beach-side restaurant we're very conscious of the types of packaging we use. Heading into the summer holidays, it will be great to trial the fibre-based straws and get feedback from our customers."



Earlier this year, McDonald's NZ gave out alternative straws on request only.

The initiative was trialled in Taupo in February and eventually across the whole of New Zealand in October.

Trials of straw alternatives are also being rolled out in other countries across Europe and the US, as well as in Australia.