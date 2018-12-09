Police say a 22-year-old software engineer was found dead at the company's New York City headquarters.

A janitor found Scott Krulcik unconscious on the sixth floor of the company's offices in Chelsea at about 9pm Friday (local time). He was pronounced dead by emergency medical service workers, AP reports.

Police say there were no signs of trauma and the death does not appear to be suspicious. The city medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.

Krulcik, who lived in the West Village, did not have a history of medical conditions or substance abuse problems, police sources said.

Neighbours at his West 11th St apartment were stunned to hear of his death.

"Oh my gosh. That's so sad. I ran into him from time to time in the hallway," said one resident who said he moved into the building last fall. "He looked just like he did in his photos. Such a nice young, vibrant man."

He lived on the fifth floor with a roommate, who was also a Google engineer.

"They were like two peas in a pod," another neighbour said.

Krulcik's Linkedin page says he began working at Google in August after serving as an intern in the summer of 2017.

He graduated from Carnegie Mellon University last spring with a degree in computer science.

Google representatives did not immediately return emails seeking comment.

- additional reporting AP