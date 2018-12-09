OneRoof.co.nz has teamed up with mortgage and valuation software company Valocity to power NZME's online real estate resource that pulls together all things property into one service.

OneRoof, owned by Herald publisher NZME, provides property data and information to buyers, sellers, renters and homeowners to enable better property decisions.

NZME chief digital officer Laura Maxwell said the partnership with an innovative data business was a "natural fit" for OneRoof.

"We're focused on delivering a better experience for Kiwis, with richer data, insights and content than they've previously experienced. We believe that Kiwis deserve a better experience than what the old world sites deliver and OneRoof.co.nz will continue to lead the market in relentless innovation for the customer."

Valocity founder and chief executive Carmen Vicelich said: "It is a natural partnership with two leading brands both wanting to innovate and challenge the status quo by providing a better way for consumers to access data and insights."