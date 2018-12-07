NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

Altria Group Inc., down 22 cents to $54.18

The maker of Marlboro cigarettes is taking a 45 percent stake in Cronos Group, a Canadian medical and recreational marijuana company.

Anadarko Petroleum Corp., up 47 cents to $52.06

Energy company stocks rose along with the price of crude oil after OPEC leaders agreed to cut production next year.

Ulta Beauty Inc., down $38.45 to $254.47

The cosmetics retailer issued an earnings outlook that disappointed investors.

Broadcom Inc., up $1.32 to $228.56

The chipmaker reported big gains in earnings and revenue from its fourth fiscal quarter and said it would raise its dividend.

The Cooper Cos., down $34.02 to $243.01

The medical device maker reported earnings that missed analysts' estimates and issued a weak forecast.

Big Lots Inc., down $9.30 to $31

The discount retailer reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $6.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

United Natural Foods Inc., down $4.85 to $14.88

The organic and specialty foods distributor reported results that were far weaker than investors were expecting.

Vail Resorts Inc., down $48.52 to $223.25

The ski resort operator reported a loss that was much wider than a year earlier and revenue that fell short of analysts' forecasts.