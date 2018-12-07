NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on a report saying Trump resort hired undocumented workers (all times local):

11 p.m.

A lawyer for two undocumented workers hired by a resort owned by President Donald Trump says that one of them was called "donkey" and "dog" by a supervisor and threatened with deportation to get her to work harder.

Anibal Romero, a lawyer representing Victorina Morales and Sandra Diaz, tells The Associated Press that the two women used false Social Security and permanent resident documents to get jobs at Trump's resort in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Advertisement

The lawyer says the two are considering a lawsuit against the Trump Organization for workplace abuse and discrimination. One of them, Morales, who says she cleaned Trump's clothes and made his bed, is also seeking asylum.

The Trump Organization says it has strict hiring practices and that it will fire anyone who submits false documents.

___

7:45 p.m.

The New York Times is reporting that two women hired to clean at one of President Donald Trump's resorts say they were in the country illegally when they got their jobs, supervisors knew it and that many other employees are also without legal documents.

The Times reports that Victorina Morales and Sandra Diaz cleaned at Trump's resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, for years despite not having proper documentation. Morales says she used false Social Security and permanent resident cards.

The report also says a resort supervisor hurled racial epithets at the women and threatened them with deportation.

The Trump Organization says it has strict hiring practices and that it will fire anyone who submits false documents.

Trump has railed against undocumented workers and called for companies to screen employees more carefully.

___

Information from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com

___

Information from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com