Pāmu will today sign a deal with South Korean pharmaceutical company Yuhan to supply deer milk for its range of cosmetic products.

The state-owned company, formerly Landcorp, said it will be the first time New Zealand deer milk has been sold for use in the beauty industry.

Pāmu said it had been working closely with Yuhan, which has annual turnover over around US$1 billion, in the lead-up to today's signing.

Yuhan has been developing a number of deer milk cosmetic products, including a serum and moisturiser, which will be sold in New Origin stores throughout South Korea.

Advertisement

"This is a very exciting partnership for Pāmu in terms of securing future opportunities for deer milk," Pāmu chief executive Steve Carden said in a statement.

"It is incredibly important that we partner with strategic companies like Yuhan, who are committed to research and development and the commercialisation of products containing unique ingredients such as deer milk," Carden said.

The idea of deer milk's use in cosmetics came from anecdotal evidence from a technologist working on the deer farm, Pamu said.

The technologist, who works outside in the elements all year had rough, dry and callused hands.

After cleaning the filters at the end of deer milking each day, she noticed how soothing the deer milk felt on her hands.

The deer milk cosmetic products will be available in South Korean New Origin stores from early next year.

- Staff Reporter