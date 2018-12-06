New sponsors are backing the Voyager Media Awards.

Next year's awards evening, which celebrates the best in New Zealand journalism, will be held on May 17.

New sponsors for next year include NZ on Air - which will support the Broadcast Reporter of the Year gong and Best Team Investigation - while the Asia New Zealand Foundation will sponsor the Best Junior Reporter category.

• Whitecliffe College of Arts and Design will sponsor Best Artwork/Graphics, printing and distribution company PMP will sponsor Magazine of the Year and BusinessNZ will sponsor Business Journalist of the Year.

• Canon New Zealand, a longstanding supporter of the awards, will sponsor the photographic and videography categories.

• nib New Zealand has renewed its supporting sponsorship for the awards and details of the nib health journalism scholarships.

• AUT will again sponsor Student Journalist of the Year.

• ASB has signed a new agreement to sponsor Editorial Executive of the Year and Community Newspaper of the Year.

• Mediaworks, Maori Television, and RNZ have continued their support

The Weekend Herald was crowned overall Newspaper of the Year and nzherald.co.nz named best news website, as NZME and Herald journalists swept many of the major prizes at this year's awards.

It was the second successive year the Weekend Herald won the Newspaper of the Year title - and the ninth time in 11 years that one of the three major Herald mastheads (NZ Herald, Weekend Herald and Herald on Sunday) has won the top prize.