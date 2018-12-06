NEW YORK (AP) — Constant delays make it seem as if the New York City subway system has gone to pot. Now former City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito wants to use taxes from legal pot to pay for system repairs.

Mark-Viverito announced her "Weed for Rails" plan outside the City Hall subway station Thursday.

The Democrat and candidate for city public advocate says legalizing marijuana could generate $1.3 billion annually in state and city tax revenue. She wants at least half of that money to be dedicated to public transit.

Legalizing recreation marijuana would require action by New York's legislature and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo has set up a panel to draft legislation to legalize pot. A Cuomo spokesman says the group is considering "a variety of issues related to regulations and revenues."