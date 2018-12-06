A first animated look at New Zealand's Pavilion for Expo 2020 has been released.

The pavilion has been designed by Jasmax architects, with Mott MacDonald (engineering) and Special Group (creative storytelling).

New Zealand's theme for Expo 2020 is Care for People and Place, based on the concept of kaitiakitanga – the deep kinship between humans and the natural world.

The pavilion is around 2,000 square metres and features an exhibition space, restaurant, design store and hosting facilities.

Advertisement

It was estimated that the pavilion would cost taxpayer about $53 million when the Pavilion was announced by the former National Government in 2017.

The release comes as NZ Pavilion announces the appointment of Emirates Flight Catering, part of the Emirates Group partners to lead the hospitality and operations.

The New Zealand pavilion restaurant will be central to the country's participation at Expo 2020, enabling international visitors to experience its premium food and beverage.

It will serve premium New Zealand food products and menus designed by New Zealand chefs.

"New Zealand's manaakitanga or warm hospitality is part of what makes us special. We're excited to partner with Emirates Flight Catering to share our pavilion experience and New Zealand's food and beverage with the world at Expo 2020 Dubai," said Clayton Kimpton, New Zealand's Commissioner-General to Expo 2020.

A 100-seat restaurant within the pavilion will have a relaxed atmosphere, alongside a hosting and entertainment space that will be available to New Zealand companies throughout the six-month Expo.

A total of 190 countries will participate in Expo 2020 Dubai from October 2020 to April 2021. The theme is Connecting Minds, Creating the Future, with sub-themes mobility, opportunity and sustainability.

Expo 2020 is the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa or South Asia region.

As many as 25 million visitors are expected at Expo 2020, with about 70 per cent coming from outside the United Arab Emirates.