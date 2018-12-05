Canadian authorities said Wednesday that they have arrested the chief financial officer of China's Huawei Technologies at the request of the United States.

Meng is also deputy chairman of Huawei's board and the daughter of the company's founder, People's Liberation Army officer turned entrepreneur Ren Zhengfei.

Canadian Justice Department spokesman Ian McLeod said Meng Wanzhou was detained in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Saturday. He said Meng is sought for extradition by the US.

McLeod said a publication ban had been imposed in the case and he could not provide any further details. The ban was sought by Meng, who has a bail hearing Friday, he said.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this year that US authorities are investigating whether Chinese tech giant Huawei violated sanctions on Iran.

Meng's arrest comes on the heels of a US campaign urging allies to drop Huawei, first reported by the Journal on November 24.

On November 28, the GCSB banned Huawei gear from Spark's 5G mobile network upgrade.

A US Justice Department spokesman declined to comment.

A spokeswoman for Huawei didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

In April, China appealed to Washington to avoid damaging business confidence following the Wall Street Journal report that US authorities were investigating whether Huawei violated sanctions on Iran amid spiralling technology tensions.

A foreign ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said then that China opposes any country imposing unilateral sanctions based on its own law.

Asked about the report that Huawei was under investigation, Hua said in April, "We hope the US will refrain from taking actions that could further undermine investor confidence in the US business environment and harm its domestic economy and normal, open, transparent and win-win international trade."

That same month Washington barred Huawei rival ZTE Corporation from exporting US technology in a separate case over exports to Iran and North Korea

Trump has threatened to raise tariffs on Chinese goods in response to complaints that Beijing improperly pressures foreign companies to hand over technology. That is widely seen as part of a broader effort by Washington to respond to intensifying competition with Chinese technology industries that Trump says benefit from improper subsidies and market barriers.

The US imposed harsher sanctions on Iran earlier this year, as the Trump administration looked to restrict international business with the Iranian government.

As part of the sanctions, the US halted the import of Iranian oil, cutting off a key source of revenue for the nation.

The arrest of Wanzhou adds further pressure on Huawei, which has faced international backlash, with a number of nations banning the use of Huawei gear for 5G rollouts.

Canada, Australia and New Zealand were among the nations to ban the use of Huawei's equipment due to security concerns.

In New Zealand, Huawei has previously helped build mobile networks but this marks a significant shift in policy.

New Zealand is part of the 'Five Eyes' security alliance, which also includes the US, Britain, Canada and Australia.