The name Holdfast and its world-famous-in-New Zealand Gorilla adhesives and sealants brand won't be lost following the sale of the Waikato business to a European company.

Chief executive Simon Rickman said the company would continue trading under the Holdfast name and selling Gorilla branded products, while its headquarters would remain in Hamilton.

European adhesives industry heavyweight Soudal, a long-time product supplier to Holdfast, has bought the privately-owned company, founded in a Hamilton garage more than 30 years ago by Brett and Jenny Henderson.

Holdfast has more than 40 staff and annual revenue of more than $20 million, Rickman said.

No jobs would be lost and he and his team were looking forward to business growth under international company ownership, he said.

Soudal is the largest independent producer of sealants, adhesives and PU foam products in Europe.

Family-owned, it employs more than 3000 people and has 19 production sites around the world.