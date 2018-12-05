LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former Wynn Resorts shareholder is suing company founder Steve Wynn and former and current executives and board members, alleging they concealed information about sexual harassment accusations that led to Wynn's resignation.

Attorneys for Wynn and the company did not immediately respond Wednesday to messages about the lawsuit filed Nov. 27, in Nevada state court in Las Vegas.

Plaintiff Robert Bruce Bannister alleges his stock was devalued because Wynn, current chief executive Matt Maddox, and others failed to protect company interests.

Wynn resigned after the Wall Street Journal reported in January that several women said he harassed or assaulted them, including one case that led to a $7.5 million settlement. He has denied the allegations.

The lawsuit was first reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal .