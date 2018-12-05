Fonterra has cut its farmgate milk price forecast for 2018/19 to $6.00 to 6.30 kg of milk solids from a previous range of $6.25 to $6.50/kg.

The co-op, which is part-way through a stock take of its operations and assets, said in a market update for the first quarter of its financial year, that it planned to go to full ownership of its Darnum, Victoria, milk powder facility.

Fonterra forecast earnings per share of 25 to 35 cents a share.

The co-op's first-quarter revenue came to $3.8 billion, down 4 per cent.

Advertisement

Fonterra chairman John Monaghan says the revision in the forecast Farmgate Milk Price range is due to the global milk supply remaining stronger relative to demand, which has driven a downward trend on the GlobalDairyTrade (GDT) index since May.

Tip Top sale confirmed

- More to follow