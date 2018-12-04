Bose has previewed as set of smart glasses called Frames, which feature built-in speakers - the better to listen to tunes or a phone call on the go without the need for earbuds.

Frames will sell in the US from January for US$199 ($287) and the rest of the world a couple of months later. Pre-orders are open now.

They'll come in Alto (square) and Rondo (rounded) designs.

"An ultra-small microphone and multi-function button are embedded on the right temple for power and pairing, Siri and Google Assistant, calls and commands, or to pause and skip songs," Bose says.

The US speaker maker says the Frames also support "AR [augmented reality] audio," though an app to enable this feature won't be released until later in 2019.

Unlike traditional AR, there's no camera or visual images involved. Instead, you hear a GPS-triggered audio commentary suited to your current location, such as a tourist destination.

Like the Frames' other smart features, it will require pairing to an Apple or Android phone.

Bose's Frames feature speakers built into their frames, eliminating the need for earbuds. Photo / Supplied.

The Frames weigh a modest 45g and Bose promises people won't be able to overhear your playlists or calls.

They also act as actual sunglasses, blocking 99 per cent of UV rays, Bose says.

The Frames' Achilles Heel could be battery life. Bose says they'll last 3.5 hours before before needing a recharge (or four times that on standby). A recharge takes two hours.