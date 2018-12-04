NEW DELHI (AP) — India's federal investigative agency says it is extraditing from the United Arab Emirates a British man accused of bribery in a $670 million helicopter deal between India and an Italian defense company.

The country's Central Bureau of Investigation said in a statement Tuesday that Christian James Michel is being brought to India from Dubai to face charges of channeling money to Indian contacts. Michel has denied the allegations.

Indian investigators in 2016 said in court documents that Michel transferred the money from a British subsidiary of Finmeccanica. Finmeccanica has been renamed Leonardo.

India scrapped the deal for 12 helicopters to fly top Indian officials around the country in 2014 after the bribery allegations surfaced.

Michel was detained in Dubai last year.

Authorities have not disclosed the alleged bribe amounts.