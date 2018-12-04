An entire West Auckland bowls club - including its multi-million dollar chunk of city land with two bowling greens, carpark and club house - has been put up for sale.

Members of the Avondale Bowling Club earlier this year voted to liquidate and sell the more than 100-year-old club after police and the Real Estate Authority launched investigations into the 2016 sale of a part of its land.

The investigations followed reports the land had been allegedly sold twice in one day for a significant markup.

The land sale also came after the club had been in trouble with debt and lost its licences to serve alcohol and run pokies, according to media reports.

Auckland Bowls general manager Phil Vyver said it was unfortunate a historic club formed in 1912 would now be closing its doors.

"It has been a club with a great history over the years and they've had excellent bowlers playing for them," he said.

However, the club's loss may turn into a boon for an Auckland developer as the large 6701sq m of land sandwiched between Avondale homes has a council valuation of just $2.8 million.





A future developer would, however, need to rezone the land from its current zoning as open space - sport and recreation, Vyver said.

He said members of the Avondale Bowling Club were yet to hold a vote to decide exactly what to do with the profits from the sale.

However, the proceed would be first used to clear the club's debt.

The club's constitution then required members to donate the rest to groups of their choosing that promoted bowling as an amateur sport.

"While it is not a good situation that the club has got itself into, we want to turn it into a positive by being able to reinvest the funds back into the bowls community," Vyver said.

Avondale members would also have to vote on whether to wind up the club itself or not.

Vyver said most members had already signed up to bowl with other clubs and that - while the loss of Avondale's land was sad - Auckland was not short on bowling greens.

It was relatively rare for clubs to land in trouble as Avondale had, Vyver said.

He said about four clubs had sold up their land in the last decade.

Auckland Bowls' role as the regional body was to work each bowling club to try and make sure they ran according to accepted management practices, including by making sure their constitutions were "up-to-date and tidy" and their committees do what they say they will, Vyver said.

However, he sadi the regional body was "limited in terms of how far we can take it because each club is it's own independent organisation".

"So there is some weakness in that incorporated society system," he said.