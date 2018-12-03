Steve Jobs kept the original iPhone display relatively small, for usability (remember those iPhone ads that showed how your thumb could reach all corners of the screen?).

These days, iPhones are giant - but you can still txt or tweet with one hand if you follow this simple tip, courtesy of our friends at Macrumors.com.

Just go to Settings > General > Keyboard and you'll see options for keyboards squished to the left or right of the screen.

Incidentally, this tip still allows for the iPhone hack we publicised earlier: press and hold the spacebar then slide your thumb along it to easily position the cursor.

