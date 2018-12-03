WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the U.S.-China trade talks (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow says there is no "specific agreement" between the United States and China that would address China's tariffs on U.S. auto imports but says he "expects" those duties to go to zero.

President Donald Trump tweeted late Sunday that China would "reduce and remove" its 40% tariff on U.S. cars. China has not confirmed that it would do so.

China has a 15% import tax on all autos. But it raised its tariff on U.S. cars to 40% earlier this year in retaliation for Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods.

"We don't yet have a specific agreement on that," Kudlow said on a conference call with reporters. "But I will just tell you as an involved participant we expect those tariffs to go to zero."