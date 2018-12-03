LONDON (AP) — A new leak website 's struggle with what to keep on its shelves is illustrating the difficulty of balancing full transparency with respect for privacy in an age of mass disclosures.

The site, dubbed Distributed Denial of Secrets, is aimed at securing the cascades of leaked data before they disappear amid the digital churn of the internet.

But the content of Denial of Secrets' library, which includes tranches of data from the infidelity website Ashley Madison, has already drawn criticism ahead of its public debut. The site has pulled Ashley Madison data and more than a dozen other leaks from its public collection in response.

One expert says transparency websites sit at the ethical fault line between privacy and transparency and that the tension between the two cannot be ignored.