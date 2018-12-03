The Government has officially begun the process of investigating the petrol industry – almost two months after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said consumers were being "fleeced" at the pump.

Ardern announced this afternoon that Commerce Minister Kris Faafoi had nominated the retail fuel market to be the first Commerce Commission market study.

This, however, does not come as a surprise given Ardern had previously said she wanted the regulator to conduct its first market study on petrol companies.

The Commerce Amendment Bill, which passed last month, gives the Commerce Commission power to initiate market studies into certain industries.

Advertisement

Ardern has said petrol companies were fleecing consumers and questioned their high margins.

She said today New Zealanders "deserve peace of mind that the price they're paying at the pump is fair."

"At the moment, we can't definitively say whether that is, in fact, the case across New Zealand so this is a market that most certainly warrants a full investigation."

She said the Government is committed "to easing financial pressure on families".

Under the legislation, the Minister of Commerce must officially nominate an industry for the Commerce Commission to probe.

Although there were several possible markets mooted for consideration, the retail fuel market "clearly met the test for investigations", Faafoi said.

"Simply, it's in the public interest to ensure people and businesses aren't paying too much for fuel.

"There are existing indications of competition problems in the retail fuel market that are of concern to me, such as the more than doubling of petrol and diesel importer margins over the past decade."

The market study process is expected to take a year to complete, Faafoi has said.

But Commerce Commission Chairman Mark Berry told the Science and Innovation select committee last week that completing a study within 12 months would put the regulator under "considerable pressure".

"I do appreciate that people have a wish to know the results of these sorts of inquiries within much shorter time frames.

"But the experience is that if you put those kinds of time pressures on, the result is you don't get the kind of detailed study that you would have wanted to get."

Berry said the Commerce Commission would endeavour to do the study within 12 months but, in doing so, "the pressure is simply on our staff working very long hours and commissioners working long hours to turn that work around".

But Faafoi said the Government is not likely to extend the investigation period.

He said today the fuel market is hugely important to consumers and to the economy.

He said roughly six billion litres of petrol and diesel is consumed for land transport use annually.

The terms and reference of the market study will be released on Wednesday when the Commerce Commission will start the study.

The Commission will provide further information about the process and updates and will be required to publish a final report by December 5, 2019.