NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

Marriott International Inc., down $6.81 to $115.03

The hotel chain announced a data breach that affects as many as 500 million guests.

LabCorp of America Holdings, down $16.17 to $145.64

The medical lab operator cut its annual forecasts, just as competitor Quest Diagnostics did Thursday.

Schlumberger Ltd., down 80 cents to $45.10

Energy companies skidded as oil prices kept falling, with U.S. crude dipping under $50 a barrel.

Workday Inc., up $18.70 to $164

The human resources software company had a stronger third quarter than analysts expected.

GameStop Corp., down 97 cents to $13.66

The video game seller cut its annual forecasts following its third-quarter report.

Sprouts Farmers Markets Inc., down $4.01 to $23.02

The grocery chain said CEO Amin Maredia will leave the company at the end of 2018.

AT&T Inc., up 67 cents to $31.24

The company forecast continued profit growth and said it plans to reduce its debts.

PVH Corp., up 74 cents to $110.51

The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands gave a strong annual profit forecast.