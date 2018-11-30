Stocks climbed again Friday as investors waited for President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping of China to meet and discuss trade, a meeting they hope will start to resolve the nations' trade dispute. The U.S. market jumped this week after falling to a six-month low the week before.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index surged 22.41 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,760.17.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 199.62 points, or 0.8 percent, to 25,538.46.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 57.45 points, or 0.8 percent, to 7,330.54.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gained 7.88 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,533.27.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 127.61 points, or 4.8 percent.

The Dow jumped 1,252.51 points, or 5.2 percent.

The Nasdaq leaped 391.55 points, or 5.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 added 44.59 points, or 3 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 86.56 points, or 3.2 percent.

The Dow is up 819.24 points, or 3.3 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 427.15 points, or 6.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 2.24 points, or 0.1 percent.