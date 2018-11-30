PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A federal report says staffers at the nation's largest passport-processing agency have accused the office of misconduct, harassment and unfair hiring practices.

WMUR-TV reports the Office of Inspector General report made recommendations to correct problems at the National Passport Center in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The office said staff at the center made complaints to a hotline this year, which prompted the federal investigation.

Among other things, staffers say supervisors put a "hurt feelings report" on the desks of workers perceived as whining and displayed a Walmart job application as a message to unhappy employees.

The center is the largest of 29 passport-processing agencies.