BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — The Latest on a security breach inside Marriott's worldwide hotel empire that has compromised the information of as many as 500 million guests (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia is appealing to Congress to pass laws that require data minimization following Marriott's disclosure of a data breach.

Warner, who is vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and co-founder of the Senate Cybersecurity Caucus, said Friday that Congress should ensure that companies don't keep sensitive customer data that they no longer need.

Warner also said that new laws should make companies accountable for security costs.

___

11:05 a.m.

The New York Attorney General is opening an investigation into a Marriott data breach that may have affected 500 million guests.

In a tweet Friday, Attorney General Barbara Underwood said residents need to know that their personal information is safe.

Marriott says that unauthorized access to data at former Starwood hotels, which Marriott acquired two years ago, has been taking place since 2014.

The affected hotel brands include W Hotels, St. Regis, Sheraton, Westin, Element, Aloft, The Luxury Collection, Le Méridien and Four Points. Starwood branded timeshare properties are also included.

None of the Marriott-branded chains are threatened.