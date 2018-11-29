U.S. stocks finished lower Thursday as an afternoon rally faded away. Banks and technology companies fell, a day after the market pulled off a huge rally.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index gave up 6.03 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,737.76.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27.59 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,338.84.

The Nasdaq composite dipped 18.51 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,273.08.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks retreated 5 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,525.39.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 105.20 points, or 4 percent.

The Dow is up 1,052.89 points, or 4.3 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 334.10 points, or 4.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 36.71 points, or 2.5 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 64.15 points, or 2.4 percent.

The Dow is up 619.62 points, or 2.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 369.69 points, or 5.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 10.12 points, or 0.7 percent.