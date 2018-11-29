SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California regulators are ordering the Pacific Gas & Electric Co. utility to improve its "safety culture" after questioning the safety qualifications of top executives.

The California Public Utilities Commission on Thursday ordered the company to implement 60 recommendations from an independent consultant hired to examine Pacific Gas & Electric's safety practices.

The agency ordered the audit after a PG&E pipeline exploded in 2010, killing eight people and destroying 38 homes in a San Francisco suburb.

Commission President Michael Picker says the utility lacks a "clear vision for safety."

The utility says it is committed to implementing the recommendations.

The order adds to the utility's mounting woes. PG&E faces $15 billion in wildfire liabilities.

Investigators are looking into whether its equipment started the fire that destroyed the town of Paradise, California.