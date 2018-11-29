BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and the G-20 summit (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says President Donald Trump will speak informally with the leaders of Turkey and South Korea at the Group of 20 summit in Argentina rather than in formal meetings.

Trump will talk informally with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (REH'-jehp TY'-ihp UR'-doh-wahn) and South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the G-20 summit.

Sanders spoke to reporters traveling with the president on Air Force One. She did not say why the meetings have been downgraded.

Shortly after leaving the White House for the summit, Trump tweeted that he had canceled his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, citing Russia's seizure of Ukrainian vessels.

Sanders says Trump made the decision to cancel while aboard Air Force One and after speaking with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (pahm-PAY'-oh) and White House national security adviser John Bolton.

___

2 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he's canceled a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, citing Russia's seizure of Ukrainian vessels.

Trump tweeted his decision Thursday after departing Washington for a world leader summit in Argentina, where he and Putin were to meet.

Trump says "based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia, I have decided it would be best for all parties concerned to cancel my previously scheduled meeting in Argentina with President Vladimir Putin. I look forward to a meaningful Summit again as soon as this situation is resolved!"

Russia recently seized three Ukrainian vessels and crews. Russia said Ukraine didn't have permission to pass between Russia's mainland and the Crimean Peninsula. Ukraine insisted its vessels abided by maritime laws.